Miss World 2026: Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola wins coveted crown

Spain's Elisabeth Reynés was crowned the first runner-up, while Malaysia’s Taanusiya Chetty emerged as the second runner-up at the finale

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 5 Sept 2026, 10:32 PM
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Joheirry Mola Dominguez, a teacher and journalist from the Dominican Republic, won the 73rd Miss World 2026 title in a glittering ceremony in Vietnam on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was crowned by her predecessor, Opal Suchata Chuangsri, the first contestant from Thailand to win the 72nd edition of the pageant held last year.

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Spain's Elisabeth Reynés was crowned the first runner-up, while Malaysia’s Taanusiya Chetty emerged as the second runner-up at the finale held in Vietnam's Nha Trang.

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