Miss World 2026: Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola wins coveted crown

Joheirry Mola Dominguez, a teacher and journalist from the Dominican Republic, won the 73rd Miss World 2026 title in a glittering ceremony in Vietnam on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was crowned by her predecessor, Opal Suchata Chuangsri, the first contestant from Thailand to win the 72nd edition of the pageant held last year.

Spain's Elisabeth Reynés was crowned the first runner-up, while Malaysia’s Taanusiya Chetty emerged as the second runner-up at the finale held in Vietnam's Nha Trang.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.