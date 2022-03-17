Miss World 2021: Poland’s Karolina Bielawska wins crown

Indian-American Shree Saini bagged the first runner-up title

Karolina Bielawska from Poland won the title of international beauty pageant Miss World 2021.

Indian-American Shree Saini from the United States bagged the first runner-up title, followed by Olivia Yace from Cote d’Ivoire as the second runner-up.

The pageant took place on March 16 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after it was delayed in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Femina Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi represented India at the Miss World 2021. She reached the Top 13 contestants but could not make it to the Top 6 finalists.

The newly crowned Miss World is preceded by Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica.

India last bagged the crown in 2017, represented by model-actor Manushi Chhillar.

