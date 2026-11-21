The 75th edition of the Miss Universe pageant is already underway in Puerto Rico with over 100 contestants participating this year. Despite being an anniversary edition aimed at looking back at the legacy of the international title, this year's event is marred by controversies like withdrawal of contestants and franchise disputes.

Fifteen countries have reportedly withdrawn from this year's contest. While some withdrew citing visa issues, six Asian countries have been banned from participating because of a dispute over franchises.

There have also been reports from the ground of mishaps ahead of the show. A video of contestants walking in a pre-pageant runway show showed the women tripping and stumbling as they made their way down a makeshift runway over sand.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Miss Universe France Garance Authié has suffered a knee injury during rehearsals for the international beauty pageant. On Friday, she shared a video talking about the injury and her hopes of recovering in time for the final.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the schedule, UAE timings and how to watch the competition live.

Where will the pageant be held?

The 75th Annual Miss Universe pageant will take place at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Reigning Miss Universe Fátima Bosch of Mexico will crown her successor at the end of the competition.

When to watch Miss Universe 2026?

The Miss Universe 2026 grand finale is scheduled for November 24 at 8pm Eastern Time (ET). This translates to 5am UAE time on Wednesday, November 25.

The National Costume show on Sunday, November 22 and the preliminary competitionon Monday, November 23, will both begin at 4am UAE time.

Who are the hosts?

The hosts for the grand finale are Mario Lopez and Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel.

Additional commentary throughout the night will be provided by Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres and longtime pageant host Zuri Hall.

How to watch the Miss Universe pageant?

The pageant final will be broadcast on Telemundo or REELZ, and can be livestreamed on Peacock and REELZ+. REELZ All Access members can also watch on YouTube. Telemundo’s coverage begins at 7pm ET with Celebrando Nuestras Reinas, a special pre-show highlighting the Latina contestants.

In the previous years, viewers in the GCC have been able to livestream the pageant on the official Miss Universe YouTube channel. It is not yet confirmed if UAE audiences will be able to watch the show live on Miss Universe's official YouTube channel this year.