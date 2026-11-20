Miss Universe France Garance Authié has suffered a knee injury during rehearsals for the international beauty pageant, just days before the grand finale scheduled for November 24.

The 22-year-old French contestant shared a video on Instagram on November 19, updating her 130,000 followers on her health condition. She appeared sitting down as she spoke about the injury and her hopes of recovering in time for the final.

Authié, who hails from the Île-de-France region, was crowned Miss Universe France on October 18. Her runners-up were Mareva Michel Del Toro, also representing Île-de-France, and Lilou Emeline Artuso from the Côte d'Azur. It was not immediately clear whether either contestant would replace her should she be unable to compete.

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The 75th edition of Miss Universe will take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

What happened to Miss Universe France?

Authié, a model and London Business School graduate, was taking part in rehearsals ahead of the crowning ceremony and she fell. "We have quite intense weeks and actually yesterday morning there was a rehearsal and at one point I had to activate myself to make the choreography. I used a wrong angle and my knee is gone. So I fell," she said.

Following her injury, Authié went back to her hotel and went to the hospital to undergo an MRI scan, which revealed a ligament injury.

How serious is the injury?

The French beauty queen did not provide further details about the severity of her injury, but said that she needs some rest. Watch her video:

Not giving up

Authié expressed her determination to join other Miss Universes on the stage for the finals on November 24.

"I dont want to give up. I will give everything. Since the beginning I do my best to represent France and my values. Its not to give up now. It's one more challenge.It's going to work out, I believe it and i'll keep you posted. i'll do my best and really. We stay strong.

"I'll do everything to make my knee recover, but I want you to know that it will be ok, that I stay strong. I'm not here to give up and I can't imagine really not to do this final. I have a few days left to rest and make sure that my knee recovers," she said in the video.

Similar incident at Miss Universe 2025

Authié's fall comes a year after another contestant suffered a far more serious accident during the Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Bangkok, Thailand. Gabrielle Henry, Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, suffered a serious fall during the preliminary evening gown competition on November 19.

The fall was caught on camera and the beauty queen can be seen walking in her elegant shimmering gown with a smile on her face, before she abruptly fell off the stage.

Henry was admitted to intensive care and later withdrew from the competition on medical advice.