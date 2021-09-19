World
Military training jet crashes in Texas, injuring both pilots

AP/Lake Worth, Texas
Filed on September 19, 2021
AP file photo for illustrative purpose

Both pilots managed to eject from the plane before it crashed on Sunday in Lake Worth

A military training jet crashed on Sunday in a Dallas suburb, injuring the two pilots and damaging three homes.

Both pilots managed to eject from the plane before it crashed on Sunday in Lake Worth, which is just west of Fort Worth, authorities said at a news conference.

Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said one pilot’s parachute got tangled in power lines and that both were being treated for injuries.

He said the people who live in the three damaged homes will be displaced because of the crash, which the local fire chief said could have been much worse.




