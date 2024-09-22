Military escalation not in Israel's 'best interest': White House

National security spokesperson John Kirby talks to reporters at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, on September 18, 2024. — Reuters file

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 7:28 PM Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 7:29 PM

A regional military escalation is not in Israel's "best interest," White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said on Sunday, as heightening cross-border tensions between Israel and Lebanon have led to fears of an all-out war.

"We don't believe that escalating this military conflict is in their best interest," Kirby said on ABC's "This Week," adding that the United States was "saying this directly to our Israeli counterparts."

Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah have engaged in rapidly escalating cross-border exchanges, including intense rocket fire overnight at northern Israel that sent hundreds of thousands of people to bomb shelters, according to the military there.

"The tensions are much higher now than they were even just a few days ago," Kirby said.

But he added that "we still believe that there can be time and space for a diplomatic solution here and that's what we're working on."

The overnight rocket fire reached Kiryat Bialik on the edge of north Israel's biggest city Haifa, leaving a building in flames, another pockmarked with shrapnel, and vehicles incinerated.