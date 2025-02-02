Militants kill 4 security force members in northwest Pakistan: Police

Onlookers gather near a bank set ablaze by militants at Kalat district, in Pakistan's Balochistan province on February 1, 2025. Eighteen paramilitaries were killed and three others seriously wounded in an attack in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, police and the military said on February 1. — AFP

Gunmen killed four members of the Pakistani security forces and their driver in an attack in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police told AFP on Sunday.

Their vehicle was "targeted by armed militants" and caught fire during the shootout on Saturday, a local police official said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Jihadist and separatist groups regularly target the army and police along the mountainous border with Afghanistan.

The latest attack came after separatist militants killed 18 paramilitaries in an ambush in volatile southwest Balochistan province overnight Friday and Saturday.