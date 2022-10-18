Mid-flight ruckus: Flight forced to divert after drunk man bites attendant's finger

In a video recorded by a witness, passengers are seen looking on as the passenger attempts to punch a cabin crew member holding handcuffs

A Turkish Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after an intoxicated passenger bit the finger of a flight attendant.

The flight was scheduled to travel from Istanbul to Jakarta, diverted to Kuala Lumpur after the incident.

In a video recorded by a witness, passengers are seen looking on as the off-duty pilot attempts to punch a cabin crew member holding handcuffs.

The Indonesian passenger was inebriated and bit the finger of a steward, according to the Express. Cabin crew asked the man to calm down which angered him further.

The Jakarta Post has reported that the man has been given medical treatment. The incident is being investigated by authorities.

