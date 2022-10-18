Mid-flight ruckus: Flight forced to divert after drunk man bites attendant's finger

Barnardo’s will receive the professionally cleaned Paddingtons and other teddy bears in the coming weeks
A Turkish Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after an intoxicated passenger bit the finger of a flight attendant.
The flight was scheduled to travel from Istanbul to Jakarta, diverted to Kuala Lumpur after the incident.
In a video recorded by a witness, passengers are seen looking on as the off-duty pilot attempts to punch a cabin crew member holding handcuffs.
The Indonesian passenger was inebriated and bit the finger of a steward, according to the Express. Cabin crew asked the man to calm down which angered him further.
The Jakarta Post has reported that the man has been given medical treatment. The incident is being investigated by authorities.
ALSO READ:
Barnardo’s will receive the professionally cleaned Paddingtons and other teddy bears in the coming weeks
The billionaire had earlier claimed that SpaceX could not fund the service indefinitely
In the 2022 report, India ranked 107 out of 121 countries with its child-wasting rate at 19.3 per cent
Jeremy Hunt says PM Truss recognises her mistakes and he is going to put them right
Several crises push number of hungry people around the globe to 345 million
Gallery said the incident had caused minor damage to the frame but the painting was unharmed
G7 nations had earlier warned that the use of nuclear weapons on Ukraine would have 'severe consequences'
Testimony raises the prospect of two of Hollywood's once most powerful men, who have undergone public downfalls, facing each other in court