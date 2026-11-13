Microsoft Outlook outage: How businesses can survive when email stops working

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times' live blog as we report on the Microsoft outage affecting Outlook and other services globally]

The latest Microsoft outage raises a question that will outlast the disruption: How does a business keep operating when its emails may be safely stored but are temporarily inaccessible?

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Outlook and Teams services were disrupted on Thursday, affecting airlines, various businesses and government agencies worldwide. On Friday, Microsoft said its efforts to improve service reliability were not progressing as expected, explaining: “We’re identifying alternate workstreams that can be applied to increase capacity in the face of sustained traffic management imbalances.”

“The Microsoft Outlook outage appears to be a cascading infrastructure failure, where server health-check issues triggered capacity loss and overloaded the remaining systems, Saikrishna BVS, founder of Chennai-based Saptang Labs, told Khaleej Times.

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He noted: “While there is no confirmed evidence of a cyberattack, the incident exposes a fundamental risk of centralised cloud infrastructure that a failure in one critical component can disrupt services globally. It reinforces the need for resilient architecture, fault isolation and independent business-continuity mechanisms.”

Dubai-based Rayad Kamal Ayub, managing director of the Rayad Group, offers a more pointed perspective: "When a customer is waiting for an answer, telling them their email is safely stored somewhere is not much comfort. They need the answer. A business has to think about what happens during the interruption, not just whether its records survive."

"The question I would ask our technology provider is very straightforward," said Ayub. "If this service is unavailable tomorrow morning, how do we contact clients, approve urgent work and keep appointments? I would want somebody to show me the arrangements working, rather than send me another document saying we are covered."

“The most likely explanation is an internal configuration fault affecting how Microsoft authenticates and routes connections, which then caused servers to become overwhelmed. That is the strongest interpretation of the available evidence, but Microsoft has not yet confirmed the final root cause,” he added.

"I do not expect any technology company to promise that nothing will ever go wrong. I do expect a clear explanation of what failed, what kept the alternative arrangements from working and what has changed. Customers should be able to understand the answer without needing to be engineers,” Ayub continued.

Ayub and Saikrishna agreed access also requires services that verify identities, direct connections and process requests. “If one fails, switching database copies may not restore access. Messages can remain preserved but inaccessible. More storage alone does not solve that problem,” they added.

Rajiv Mehrotra, founder and chairman of Shyam Group of companies, said: “Bringing Outlook back online is only part of the task, Microsoft also has to assure when users get reconnected. Until Microsoft publishes its findings, both the precise trigger and the difficulties encountered during recovery remain matters for investigation.

"Most businesses can manage a short interruption if people know what to do. What worries me is discovering, in the middle of it, that the emergency contact list is inside the system we cannot open, or that nobody knows who can authorise a different way of working,” he added.

What needs to be done?

For Ayub, earlier disruptions offer reasons to prepare. He cited a network change interrupted Microsoft services in January 2023, followed by DoS (denial of service) attacks (a DoS is a cyberattack that makes a computer, network, or website unavailable to its intended users) in June the same year.

In November 2024, requests reached an incorrect destination after a backend service was retired; while Outlook access problems in July 2025 required configuration changes.

Moreover, maintenance reduced capacity in North America in January 2026, increasing pressure on the remaining systems. An authentication configuration incident affected Exchange and other services from August 31 to September 3 this year. The causes and scope varied; these were not repeated manifestations of a single fault.

Ayub pointed out: “These examples do not establish a monthly outage rate or mean every customer was affected. They do justify, however, practising how to work through an interruption, whether the cause is maintenance, software or an external event.”

“More importantly, Microsoft will need to explain how its safeguards performed during this incident; published guidance alone cannot answer that question,” he underscored.

Ayub suggested to have a spare email account. "An independently operated continuity service can offer temporary email access, provided it has been configured and tested beforehand," he added, noting: "It cannot ensure, however, immediate delivery to a recipient whose systems are also unavailable."

"Staff would need contact details, relevant correspondence and an approved way to reply. Colleagues handling payments, enquiries and deliveries should participate alongside the technology team," added Mehrotra.