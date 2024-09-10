Michigan Supreme Court rules RFK Jr to stay on state's presidential ballot

The company is in talks with other airlines to accommodate its stranded passengers in the event of flight cancellations
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled on Monday that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s name will remain as a presidential candidate on the state's ballots for the November 5 election, despite his request to be removed, in a potential blow to Republican Donald Trump.
Kennedy dropped out as an independent candidate in the presidential race last month and endorsed Trump, the Republican nominee and former president, who is running against Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris.
Kennedy has sought to remove his name from ballots in political swing states such as Michigan and Arizona to avoid being a spoiler in the race.
His presence on the ballot in Michigan could hurt Trump in the politically divided state if Kennedy supporters back him rather than voting for the former president as Kennedy now hopes.
The state Supreme Court's decision reversed an earlier ruling by the state's Court of Appeals, which had allowed Kennedy's name to be withdrawn from the ballot.
The company is in talks with other airlines to accommodate its stranded passengers in the event of flight cancellations
The two men were tried in absentia as Pakistan did not force them to appear at the high-security trial as requested by the Netherland
When Sheikh Khaled planted sapling at Rajghat, it was special; here's why
52,000 Gazan children would have started first grade on Monday
Historian Allan Lichtman reveals his much-discussed, once-every-four-years White House prediction, based on what he calls the '13 keys' method
A massive television audience is expected to tune in on Tuesday to watch Harris go toe to toe with Trump over what both are calling the most important election of modern times
This was one of the most violent attacks in years, according to Britain-based Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman
The elections are the first to be held under a law passed in January 2022 that increased the overall number of seats in the house, reserved a higher number for women and lowered the minimum age for candidates