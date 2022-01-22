Mexico president goes through heart procedure

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov conduct hastily-arranged talks in Geneva
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador underwent a cardiac catheterization in hospital on Friday and was found to be in good health, the interior ministry said in a statement.
“In this procedure, the heart and the arteries of the president were found to be healthy and functioning appropriately,” the statement said.
Lopez Obrador, 68, who had a serious heart attack in 2013 and recently recovered from his second coronavirus infection, underwent the procedure as part of a check-up every six months that include lab tests, electrocardiograms, stress tests and CT scans, the government said.
The medical team said the latest results indicated the need for a cardiac catheterization, without providing further details on why they performed what they described as a 30-minute procedure.
The government said “no other type of intervention” was needed and that Lopez Obrador was in “perfect health.”
The procedure inserts a thin tube into a large blood vessel leading to the heart and can detect how well the heart is working.
Lopez Obrador said he had mild symptoms from both bouts of Covid-19. In the most recent case earlier this month, he went into isolation for a week before returning to public activities, including lengthy daily news conferences.
On his first day back, he praised honey, pain reliever paracetamol and VapoRub, a topical ointment popular in Mexico, for helping ease his symptoms.
