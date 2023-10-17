Yemen's national airline resumes flights from Sanaa airport

The quake was recorded in the sea off the island's east coast, according to the country's weather bureau
Yemen's national airline resumed international commercial flights from Sanaa airport on Tuesday, Yemeni officials said, after a row between the country's warring parties over control of the carrier's funds.
Yemenia Airways had suspended last month the only commercial flights from the Yemeni capital, controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthi group, after the Saudi-backed administration accused the Houthis of blocking airline funds. Houthi officials denied this.
Two officials, including Yemenia sales director Mohsen Haydara, said the flights resumed on Tuesday, and that an airplane that had been stranded at Sanaa airport since last month had taken off early in the day.
Haydara said the airline had scheduled six weekly flights to Amman.
It was unclear if the dispute was resolved.
Sanaa airport was reopened in April 2022 after nearly a decade of war between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group, following a UN-brokered peace deal.
The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and left 80% of the population reliant on aid, with millions hungry.
The war has shifted to a no-war, no-peace stalemate over the last two years as the fighting has largely stopped, but both parties have failed to renew formally a U.N. truce.
The quake was recorded in the sea off the island's east coast, according to the country's weather bureau
He reiterates call for negotiation, says Russia can help because it has relations with both sides
The country is set to make its proposal at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai
Anna Gutu and Gina Marie Rzucidlo were scaling the mountain when avalanches struck at 25,000 and 26,000 feet
French president says the only way to end the bloodshed would be through guaranteeing Israel's security and creating a state for Palestinians
Several countries have launched operations to repatriate their citizens, while others plan to do so in the coming days
Scientists count huge melts in many protective Antarctic ice shelves
US Secretary of State urges Israel to show restraint in its retaliation, asks to take every possible precaution to protect civilian life