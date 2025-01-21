Yemen's Huthis to limit attacks to Israel-linked ships during Gaza ceasefire

Footage released by Houthi military media shows the "launch of missile towards Israel" on December 19, 2024. — Reuters File

Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels said on Tuesday they would limit their Red Sea attacks to vessels linked to Israel during the ceasefire in the Gaza war.

The Huthis have been attacking shipping in the vital waterway in what they say is solidarity with the Palestinians since November 2023, weeks after Hamas carried out the deadliest attack in Israeli history.

"We have informed international shipping companies that our military operations will focus solely on vessels linked to" Israel during the truce, a Huthi official told AFP.

Part of Iran's "axis of resistance", the Huthis have also repeatedly launched missile and drone attacks on Israel since the war in Gaza began with Hamas's October 7 attack.

Among the ships targeted in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden were vessels the rebels believed were linked to Israel, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Their campaign has severely disrupted trade routes, prompting the United States and its allies to conduct strikes against Huthi targets in Yemen.

The Huthi official also said his movement would halt its attacks against Israeli-linked vessels once every phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas was implemented.

The Israel-Hamas deal, announced last week by mediators Qatar and the United States, should see 33 Israeli hostages freed in exchange for around 1,900 Palestinian prisoners in an initial 42-day phase.

On Sunday, the Huthis claimed an attack on an American aircraft carrier and warned of "consequences" for any retaliation during the ceasefire.

The US military, however, dismissed the attack claims as being part of a Huthi "disinformation campaign".