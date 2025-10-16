  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Oct 16, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 24, 1447 | Fajr 05:00 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.2°C

Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed

Without directly blaming Israel for his killing, Houthis said that the conflict with Israel had not ended

Published: Thu 16 Oct 2025, 5:09 PM

Top Stories

Will UAE qualify for 2026 Fifa World Cup if they beat Iraq next month?

Will UAE qualify for 2026 Fifa World Cup if they beat Iraq next month?

Dubai's new trackless tram to be connected to Metro, will ease road congestion

Dubai's new trackless tram to be connected to Metro, will ease road congestion

Cats fighting bear, fake investments: UAE officials warn deepfake videos can trick anyone

Cats fighting bear, fake investments: UAE officials warn deepfake videos can trick anyone

Yemen's Houthis said on Thursday that their Chief of Staff Muhammad Abd Al-Karim al-Ghamari, one of the most senior military officials of the Iran-backed group, was killed "while fulfilling his duties".

Without directly blaming Israel for his killing, Houthis said that the conflict with Israel had not ended. Israel will "receive its deterrent punishment for the crimes it has committed".

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Who should say “I love you” first — him or her?

thumb-image

'Truly fail when you give up': Virat Kohli's cryptic post ahead of international cricket return

thumb-image

Cats fighting bear, fake investments: UAE officials warn deepfake videos can trick anyone

thumb-image

Step into the Season of Light and Shine with Damas

thumb-image

IEA warns of looming oil glut as supply outpaces demand

 

The Houthis had fired missiles towards Israel in what they said were acts of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, most of which have been intercepted. Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.