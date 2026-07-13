Yemen reopens airspace after temporary closure following attack on Sanaa airport

[Editor's note: This article has been updated after the reopening of the airports.]

Yemen's general aviation authority has issued a circular reopening airports in the country after an earlier notice ordering closure to air traffic, reported Reuters.

This comes after an attack on Sanaa's airport, claimed by the internationally recognised Yemeni government, according to AFP.

An Iranian plane carrying a Houthi delegation back from Tehran landed in Yemen, the rebels said Monday, after Yemen's government said it struck Sanaa airport to prevent the aircraft from landing.

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Houthi broadcaster al-Masirah quoted the group's transport minister as saying "the Iranian plane has landed on the homeland's soil, carrying a number of medical patients and stranded citizens, accompanied by the official delegation of the Republic of Yemen".

It did not specify where the plane landed.

The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen on Monday urged the Iran-backed Houthi rebels and Yemen's internationally recognised government to turn to diplomacy after the government claimed responsibility for attacks on Sanaa's airport.

"I am actively engaging with all actors and my Office has contacted military representatives from all sides. We are urging them to de-escalate and refrain from any actions that would risk a new cycle of violence in Yemen," said Hans Grundberg in a post on his office's X account.