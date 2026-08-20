Yemen's Houthis say targeted Saudi airport, Aramco facility

Earlier on Thursday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards had warned that Saudi Arabia would be "unable to contain" the Houthis as the rebels ramp up attacks on the Kingdom

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 20 Aug 2026, 6:44 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels said on Thursday that they targeted an airport and a facility belonging to state-owned oil giant Aramco in Saudi Arabia's southern Najran region, near the Yemeni border.

The group "successfully carried out two military operations using drones: the first targeted a sensitive Saudi enemy site at Najran Airport, while the second targeted the Aramco facility in Najran", military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement on Telegram. 

Recommended For You

UAE detects 2 missiles targeting maritime navigation, suspends trade with Iran

UAE detects 2 missiles targeting maritime navigation, suspends trade with Iran

Top UAE diplomat denies rumours of providing financial facilities to Iran

Top UAE diplomat denies rumours of providing financial facilities to Iran

UAE's Gargash denies labour residency cancellations, providing financial facilities to Iran

UAE's Gargash denies labour residency cancellations, providing financial facilities to Iran

Behind the UAE alert: How warning goes from national emergency systems to your phone

Behind the UAE alert: How warning goes from national emergency systems to your phone

UAE suspends all trade, financial transactions with Iran amid regional war

UAE suspends all trade, financial transactions with Iran amid regional war

 

Saudi Arabia has not yet confirmed or commented on the attacks.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier on Thursday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards had warned that Saudi Arabia would be "unable to contain" the Houthis as the rebels ramp up attacks on the Kingdom.

Yemen, embroiled in more than a decade of civil conflict, in July became the latest country to be dragged into the Middle East war as the Houthis upended a 2022 truce with the country's government.

This week, a Yemeni minister told AFP that the Houthi rebels were plotting to seize land along the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which would allow them to further threaten the vital shipping artery.

Three Houthi military sources, as well as a spokesman for the Yemeni government forces battling them near the waterway, also told AFP the rebels were planning to advance south from their current territory.

Hostilities resumed last month when the Houthis welcomed an Iranian plane in Yemen's capital Sanaa, setting off a spate of tit-for-tat attacks. 

They later announced a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia and began hitting its ships, airports and oil facilities.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Top UAE diplomat denies rumours of providing financial facilities to Iran

2

UAE detects 2 missiles targeting maritime navigation, suspends trade with Iran

3

UAE's Gargash denies labour residency cancellations, providing financial facilities to Iran

4

UAE travel updates: International carriers suspend more Gulf flights as conflict escalates

5

Iran talks about prioritising offensive as diplomacy with US stalls