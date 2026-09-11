Yemen's Houthis take over entire Red Sea coast, cement hold on vital shipping corridor

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The Iran-backed Houthis seized control of Yemen's entire Red Sea coast and captured three strategic islands on Friday, in a lightning offensive that cemented their hold on a vital shipping corridor linking Europe and Asia.

The developments are likely to deepen the Middle East war's impact on international commerce, months after the Strait of Hormuz was blockaded by Iran, which hailed its Yemeni allies' advance on Friday.

After a week-long offensive that has left hundreds dead, government officials said the Houthis now hold the Yemeni side of the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the southern gateway to the Red Sea and, in turn, the Suez Canal.

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A local official with Yemen's Saudi-backed government said on Friday that the Houthis had "completed their takeover of the Bab al-Mandab area and Mayyun Island".

A government military official later reported the group had also seized Greater and Lesser Hanish, the last two islands in the narrow waterway not under their control, as well as all of the neighbouring Red Sea coastline.

"Everything that was under our control on the western coast has fallen," the military official added.

A witness told AFP that gunmen were "deploying along the Bab al-Mandab shore and are driving around in military vehicles".

The capture of the islands, particularly Mayyun in the middle of the strait, heightens the Houthis' ability to attack Saudi tankers, which they have been targeting since July.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, has relied on the Red Sea ever since Iran's Hormuz blockade choked off its shipments via the Gulf.

Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to Iranian supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, congratulated the Houthis on their "resounding victory" on Friday.

"Now the Iranians don't only control Hormuz and the Strait of Hormuz, but they control the other most strategic chokepoint in the Middle East," Farea Al-Muslimi, research fellow at the Chatham House think tank, told AFP.

Oil prices have soared past $100 a barrel this week, while average US diesel prices topped $6 for the first time on Friday — a potential headache for US President Donald Trump ahead of midterm elections.

The Houthis' military spokesman said navigation through the Bab al-Mandab Strait was "safe" for all but Saudi Arabia following the latest advances.

"Maritime navigation is safe for all companies except Saudi ships, which have already been banned," Yahya Saree said in a statement.

'Great victories'

The Houthi offensive has cost more than 500 lives, and has displaced about 46,000 people, the UN migration agency said on Friday.

It is part of renewed hostilities in divided Yemen's brutal civil war that began with the group's takeover of capital Sanaa in 2014.

Sanaa resident Abdulhamid Dhaifallah lauded the group's "great victories" in and along the strait, adding they "were not small achievements".

"They have been preparing for this front for four years," he said.

The Houthis also carried out their heaviest missile and drone attack in years this week against their longtime foe Saudi Arabia — Yemen's northern neighbour — setting oil sites ablaze and wounding 73.

Satellite images from Copernicus Sentinel Data taken on Thursday showed black smoke billowing near Medina, along the general route of the East-West pipeline that carries Saudi oil to its Red Sea coast.

Before the Red Sea offensive, the Houthis already controlled a large part of Yemen's north.

They have recently attacked government-held areas in Hodeida and Taiz provinces and swept down the coast, seizing the port city of Mocha and Zuqar island, north of the Bab al-Mandab, on Thursday.

Mohamed, 46, who fled Mocha in the middle of the night, told AFP there was an "apocalyptic" atmosphere in the historic city.

'Dangerous conflict'

While Saudi Arabia has hit back with airstrikes and ordered troop reinforcements from Aden, where the internationally recognised government is based, it has failed to stop the Houthis' gains.

Houthi media said two Saudi strikes hit Mocha's airport on Friday, while a local official there said the city's seaport was also hit by six missiles of unknown origin.

"I think the Saudis have tried everything they can to avoid this war, but I don't think they have any more choice," said Chatham House's Al-Muslimi.

The UN Security Council met Thursday to discuss the conflict with Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg, who called for "the active investment of every member of this body to contain" what could become a more dangerous conflict.

The ongoing exchanges risk reviving a war that killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and sparked one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The Houthis, after seizing Sanaa and forcing out the government, fought a Saudi-led coalition from 2015 until a United Nations-brokered ceasefire in 2022.