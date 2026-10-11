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  • Published: Sun Oct 11, 2026, 7:24 AM

Trump says attack on Riyadh airport that left 12 killed is 'terrible thing'

By:Yasmin Hussein
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  • 7:24 AM

    Attack on Riyadh airport is 'terrible thing': Trump

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