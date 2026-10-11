Trump says attack on Riyadh airport that left 12 killed is 'terrible thing'

Welcome to Khaleej Times live blog on developments in the US-Iran war, now in its eighth month, as the conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-aligned Houthi group intensifies.On October 10, an attack on Riyadh's international airport left at least 12 people dead and more than 300 wounded. The dead included four Saudis, two people from Bangladesh and one person each from the US, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt, the Saudi civil aviation authority said. At the latest count, officials said, 309 were wounded.Speaking to reporters outside the White House, US President Donald Trump was asked whether Washington planned to join Saudi strikes on the Houthis. "We may. We're going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack, so we'll make a decision. We move very quickly," he said, calling the attack on King Khalid International Airport 'a terrible thing'.Saturday's attack, the deadliest in the kingdom in more than a decade, occurred without warning, with no alert issued by Saudi Arabia's threat warning system. This week's two previous attacks on King Khalid International Airport left four people dead and caused heavy damage to a Saudi commercial plane parked on the tarmac.A Saudi-led military coalition vowed to respond to the attack.