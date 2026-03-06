Heavy attacks were reported in Tehran after Israel said it was hitting "regime infrastructure" in a "new phase" of the war it launched with the United States.Iranian media reported heavy strikes in the Iranian capital shortly after Israel announced it was striking regime infrastructure in the city.Israel's military chief had earlier warned the US-Israeli campaign was moving to "the next phase" and would "further dismantle the regime and its military capabilities"."We have additional surprises ahead which I do not intend to disclose," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said.Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had fired missiles towards Tel Aviv after an earlier wave of explosions that caused a blaze at a residential building in the central Israeli city.