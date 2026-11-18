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Recent Iranian drone attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait have raised fresh concerns across the Gulf, as tensions spread from military installations to shipping routes and regional air travel.

Both countries reported intercepting aerial attacks on Wednesday, November 18, following a series of strikes on Bahrain in recent days.

The escalation comes as the United States increases its military presence in the Middle East, while commercial vessels continue to face threats in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important shipping routes.

The UAE and other Gulf countries have condemned the attacks, expressing solidarity with Bahrain and Kuwait. But why are these countries being targeted, and how is the confrontation connected to the Strait of Hormuz?

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Why is Iran targeting Bahrain?

Bahrain is strategically important because it hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, which oversees American naval operations across the Gulf and surrounding waters.

On Tuesday, November 17, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched drones targeting a US-operated radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base.

Iran described the operation as retaliation for what it claimed were repeated violations of its airspace by American military drones. However, US Central Command said the incoming drones had been intercepted without damage to American equipment or injuries to US personnel.

Bahrain's military also reported intercepting and destroying several Iranian aerial attacks before they reached their targets.

Tuesday's incident marked the third Iranian drone attack on Bahrain in five days, following earlier attacks on Friday and Sunday. The kingdom reported further aerial threats on Wednesday morning, as the confrontation continued.

Why has Kuwait also come under attack?

Kuwait reported renewed Iranian drone attacks on Wednesday, November 18, with its air defence systems responding to incoming threats. Iran's military claimed it had targeted American drone and missile installations at Ali Al Salem Air Base.

The reported targeting of US facilities in Kuwait follows a similar pattern to the attacks on Bahrain, where American military installations have also been targeted.

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks, describing them as a dangerous escalation that threatened regional security and undermined diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions.

The UAE also strongly condemned the drone attack on Kuwait, saying it violated the country's sovereignty and threatened its security and stability. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for measures to safeguard the country's security.

How are the attacks connected to the Strait of Hormuz?

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and is a vital passage for oil, gas and commercial shipping.

Before the current conflict disrupted maritime traffic, roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption passed through the waterway. Since the war began in February, the strait has become a major point of confrontation between Iran and US.

Washington has imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports, while Tehran has sought to restrict shipping through the strategic passage.

Although the attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait are separate from incidents involving commercial vessels, they are part of the wider confrontation affecting security across the Gulf.

Bahrain's role as a base for US naval operations also makes the kingdom important to American efforts to maintain a military presence around the strait.

What happened to the tanker on November 17?

Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed on November 17 that commercial vessels had been damaged after striking naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state media reported the claims, but the circumstances of the incidents have not all been independently verified. Separately, maritime authorities reported attacks on commercial vessels near Oman's Musandam Peninsula.

On Wednesday, November 18, ADNOC Logistics and Services confirmed that one of its vessels had been attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz the previous evening.

The company said 11 crew members were injured and one remained unaccounted for. It did not confirm that a naval mine caused the attack.

In another incident reported off the Omani coast on Wednesday, 24 crew members were evacuated from a burning tanker, while one person was reported missing.

The incidents have renewed concerns about the safety of seafarers and the risks faced by commercial vessels navigating the waterway.

Why has the US deployed a third aircraft carrier?

The US has expanded its naval presence in the Middle East amid renewed attacks on its military facilities and threats to shipping. The USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived in the region this week, bringing the number of American aircraft carrier strike groups to three.

Aircraft carriers allow the US military to deploy fighter jets, surveillance aircraft and supporting warships across a large area without relying entirely on land-based facilities. Their presence provides additional military capabilities at a time when tensions with Iran are rising.

The deployment also comes as American forces continue operations in the region, including a reported strike on an Iranian missile site following the latest attacks.

Are flights to and from Bahrain affected?

The renewed attacks have also raised concerns about air travel. On November 16, the US Embassy in Manama warned American citizens about possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions amid regional hostilities.

The embassy advised travellers to check their flight status directly with airlines or through Bahrain International Airport's flight tracker.

Scheduled departures were still being displayed for Bahrain International Airport on November 18, although this does not establish that every flight was operating without disruption.

No comprehensive airport closure had been confirmed in the information available at the time of writing. Passengers travelling to or from Bahrain are advised to monitor official airline and airport updates, as schedules may change depending on the security situation.

How have GCC countries responded?

Gulf countries have condemned the renewed Iranian attacks and expressed support for Bahrain and Kuwait. On November 17, the UAE strongly condemned the attacks on Bahrain, describing them as a violation of the kingdom's sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.

The following day, the UAE issued another condemnation after Kuwait reported an Iranian drone attack.

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry also warned that continued attacks threatened regional stability and efforts to reduce tensions.

The Gulf Cooperation Council has repeatedly condemned attacks on its member states and called for measures to protect regional security. GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi has also warned that attacks on Gulf countries and commercial shipping threaten maritime security, international trade and global supply chains.

What does the latest escalation mean for the Gulf?

The renewed attacks have brought several security concerns together. Bahrain and Kuwait are facing aerial threats, the US has increased its naval presence, and commercial vessels continue to face risks around the Strait of Hormuz.

For residents and travellers, the immediate concerns include security alerts and possible changes to flight schedules. For businesses, continued disruption to shipping could affect delivery times, transport costs and the movement of essential goods.

Diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions are continuing, but the latest developments show how the conflict is affecting several Gulf countries and extending beyond military installations to transport and trade.