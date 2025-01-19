Who are the most prominent Palestinians held in Israeli jails?

Israeli soldiers and members of the Red Cross gather near the Israeli military prison, Ofer, on the day Israel releases Palestinian prisoners as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 19, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Under the Gaza ceasefire deal that came into force on Sunday, Israel has agreed to release Palestinians held in Israeli jails in return for freeing hostages taken by the militant group Hamas in their Oct. 7, 2023 attack.

There is no final agreement on which prisoners will be released in return for hostages, in part because it is unclear how many hostages will eventually be freed or how many are still alive.

Hamas has said 90 prisoners will go free on Sunday, including 69 women and 21 teenage boys.

There are currently 10,400 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, not including detainees arrested in Gaza during the last 15 months of conflict, according to the Palestinian Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners' Society.

Below is a list of some of the most prominent Palestinian figures held in Israeli prisoners. None of them are expected to be freed on Sunday but some may be released in later stages:

Hamas figures

Abdallah Al-Barghouti

Barghouti was sentenced to 67 life terms in 2004 by an Israeli military court for his involvement in a series of suicide attacks in 2001 and 2002 that killed dozens of Israelis. Barghouti prepared the explosive belts used in the attacks, including one on a Jerusalem Sbarro restaurant in which 15 people were killed, the Israeli army said. A father of three, he was born in Kuwait in 1972. In 1996, he moved with his family to live in Beit Rima village near Ramallah in the West Bank.

Ibrahim Hamed

Hamed, who was handed 54 life terms, was arrested in 2006 in Ramallah. He is accused by Israel of planning suicide attacks that killed dozens of Israelis. Hamed, who had been on Israel's wanted list for eight years before his arrest, was the top West Bank commander of the Izz el-Deen Al-Qassam brigades, the Hamas military wing. He holds a degree in political science from Birzeit University near Ramallah. While he was a fugitive, Israel detained his wife for eight months and in 2003 demolished his house.

Nael Barghouti

Born in 1957, Barghouti has spent 44 years, or two-thirds of his 67-year life, incarcerated by Israel - longer than any other Palestinian and is known as the "dean" of Palestinian prisoners. He was first jailed in 1978 for taking part in an attack that killed an Israeli soldier in Jerusalem. He was first released in 2011 under an agreement by which Israel released more than 1,000 Palestinians in exchange for Gilad Shalit, a soldier abducted by Hamas militants in 2006. After his release in 2011, he married Eman Nafe, who had also spent 10 years in an Israeli jail accused of attempting to plan a suicide operation in Jaffa. Hamas accused Israel of breaching the deal when it rearrested Barghouti in 2014. During his first, 33-year stretch in jail, Barghouti's parents and many other relatives died, Nafe said. Barghouti was a member of the armed wing of Yasser Arafat's Fatah Movement when he was given his life sentence in 1978. Later, he joined Hamas, the Islamist militant group founded in 1987.

Hassan Salama

Born in Gaza's Khan Younis refugee camp in 1971, Salama was convicted of orchestrating a wave of suicide bombings in Israel in 1996 that killed dozens of Israelis and wounded hundreds more. He was sentenced to 48 life terms in jail. Salama said the attacks were a response to the assassination of Hamas bombmaker Yahya Ayyash in 1996. Salama was arrested in Hebron in the West Bank later that year.