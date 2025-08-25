Who are the 4 journalists killed in Israel's attack on Gaza's Nasser Hospital?

An Israeli strike that targeted Nasser Hospital in Gaza has killed at least 15 people including four journalists, according to the civil defence agency in the war-torn Strip.

Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman for the agency, said that an Israeli explosive drone targeted the building located in the city of Khan Yunis as the wounded were being evacuated.

In a strongly worded statement, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate mourned the slain journalists, calling the attack 'a massacre'.

It stated that 244 journalists have been killed so far in the Gaza war that broke out almost two years ago, when Hamas launched a wide-scale attack on Israel which responded with declaring war on the Palestinian group.

The four slain journalists in today's strike were identified as follows:

1. Hussam al-Masri

Hussam al-Masri was a photographer for Palestine TV and also worked as a contarctor with Reuters.

"We are devastated to learn of the death of Reuters contractor Hussam al-Masri and injuries to another of our contractors, Hatem Khaled, in Israeli strikes on the Nasser hospital in Gaza today," a Reuters spokesperson said in a statement.

"We are urgently seeking more information and have asked authorities in Gaza and Israel to help us get urgent medical assistance for Hatem," the spokesperson added.

This is not the first time a journalist who worked with Reuters has been killed in the war. The renowned news agency said in a statement that an Israeli tank crew killed Issam Abdallah, 37 years old, a Reuters journalist, and wounded six reporters in Lebanon on October 13, 2023 by firing two shells in quick succession from Israel while the journalists were filming cross-border shelling.

2. Mohammad Salama

Mohammed Salama was a photographer who worked for Al Jazeera TV.

A spokesperson for the Qatar-based TV network confirmed that he was killed in the attack on the medical complex.

Earlier this month, another Israeli attack near Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital claimed the lives of seven journalists, including five correspondents from Al Jazeera.

Most notably among those were Anas Al Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh — reporters whose relentless front-line coverage had been a vital thread in weaving the stories of the Gaza war into the global conversation.

Mariam Abo Dagga

Mariam Abo Dagga was a 33 years old Palestinian journalist who has been covering the news of the war for several news outlets, including Independent Arabia and the Associated Press.

The AP said in a statement that it was shocked and saddened to learn of Mariam’s death, along with those of other journalists, adding that she was a freelancer for the news agency but was not on an assignment with the media outlet when she was killed.

"Dagga, who has a 12-year-old son who was evacuated from Gaza earlier in the war, frequently based herself at Nasser, most recently reporting on the hospital’s doctors struggling to save children from starvation. Independent Arabia, the Arabic language version of the British Independent, said Daqqa had also worked with them," it added.

Moaz Abu Taha

Moaz Abu Taha was a journalist who worked for NBC TV Network.

Beside the four slain journalists, the attack also injured several other journalists, including the photojournalist Hatem Omar (who is working for Reuters and several other media outlets) and photojournalist Jamal Badah who works with Palestine Today TV channel.

(With inputs from Reuters, AFP)