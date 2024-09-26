Wave of 40 projectiles fired from Lebanon, Israel says

Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system intercepts a rocket attack launched from Lebanon on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 6:05 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 6:06 PM

Israel's military said about 40 projectiles crossed from Lebanon within several minutes on Thursday, as Israel pounded Hezbollah targets across the border.

"Approximately 40 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory" after sirens sounded in the Galilee area starting at 4:06 pm (1306 GMT), the military said, adding that several were intercepted.

Earlier, Lebanon's health ministry said that 20 people, almost all Syrians, were killed in an overnight Israeli strike in east Lebanon, after the Israeli military said it hit Hezbollah targets in the area.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE, United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Australia, Canada, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Israel-Lebanon border while also expressing support for a ceasefire in Gaza following intense discussions at the United Nations on Wednesday.