Watch: UAE sends 33 trucks with more than 350 tonnes of aid to Palestinians in Gaza

Photos & video: WAM

Three convoys loaded with various humanitarian aid from the UAE crossed into Gaza Strip last week through the Rafah Border Crossing in Egypt.

The effort is part of the UAE's ongoing mission to support and assist the Palestinian people during the current circumstances under the humanitarian initiative Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The convoys comprised 33 trucks carrying more than 352.6 tonnes of humanitarian aid. The supplies included food items, winter clothing, food parcels, water tankers, sewage tankers, flour, nutritional supplements for children, shelter tents, and other essential supplies.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This brings the total number of aid convoys delivered to the Gaza Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to 141, involving 1,243 trucks.

Watch the video below:

To date, the UAE has provided over 27,432 tonnes of aid to the Palestinian people through this operation. These efforts have significantly alleviated the severe conditions faced by Gaza residents, eased the suffering of vulnerable groups, and met their essential needs.