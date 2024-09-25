Watch: UAE distributes essential supplies to displaced Palestinian families in Gaza

Photo: WAM

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 6:54 PM

The UAE continues to distribute essential supplies to families and children in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in line with its ongoing humanitarian efforts in this regard.

As part of its various initiatives, the UAE distributed milk and basic supplies for children to displaced Palestinian families in the city of Khan Younis, to support them and provide their essential needs amidst the dire conditions they have been facing for months, which have led to shortages of basic necessities for children.

Through the volunteer teams of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE provided milk and food supplies to children in Khan Younis, given the urgent need and the difficulty in accessing them due to the current situation in the Strip.

The UAE, through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 and its daily relief campaigns and aid, aims to alleviate the suffering of displaced persons and provide essential needs in shelters, hospitals, and health centres after the worsening situation in Gaza.

From the very first moment, the UAE swiftly provided assistance and support to all affected segments in the region.