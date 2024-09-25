E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: UAE distributes essential supplies to displaced Palestinian families in Gaza

Through the volunteer teams of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE provided milk and food supplies to children in Khan Yunis

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 6:54 PM

The UAE continues to distribute essential supplies to families and children in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in line with its ongoing humanitarian efforts in this regard.

As part of its various initiatives, the UAE distributed milk and basic supplies for children to displaced Palestinian families in the city of Khan Younis, to support them and provide their essential needs amidst the dire conditions they have been facing for months, which have led to shortages of basic necessities for children.


Through the volunteer teams of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE provided milk and food supplies to children in Khan Younis, given the urgent need and the difficulty in accessing them due to the current situation in the Strip.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE, through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 and its daily relief campaigns and aid, aims to alleviate the suffering of displaced persons and provide essential needs in shelters, hospitals, and health centres after the worsening situation in Gaza.

Watch the video below:

From the very first moment, the UAE swiftly provided assistance and support to all affected segments in the region.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 provides humanitarian aid to the displaced in the Gaza Strip, including food parcels, supplies for children and women, tents, vegetables, and water, in a humanitarian effort aimed at easing the suffering of the displaced and supporting them in these difficult circumstances. This reflects the UAE's long-standing commitment, since its foundation, to support countries and peoples in need.

ALSO READ:


More news from World