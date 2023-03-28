Watch: 20 Umrah pilgrims killed, 29 injured in Saudi bus crash

The accident took place at Aqabat Shaar in Asir governorate

By Web Desk Published: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 12:05 AM

At least 20 people were killed when they were on their way to Mecca to perform Umrah as the bus they were travelling in overturned on Monday.

About 29 other people were also injured in the accident which took place in Aqaba Shaar in Asir governorate, according to reports

Emergency services, including a Red Crescent team, were quickly dispatched to the accident site and injured travellers were transported to nearby hospitals.