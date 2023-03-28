Watch: 20 Umrah pilgrims killed, 29 injured in Saudi bus crash

Several protesters and members of security forces wounded in clashes
At least 20 people were killed when they were on their way to Mecca to perform Umrah as the bus they were travelling in overturned on Monday.
About 29 other people were also injured in the accident which took place in Aqaba Shaar in Asir governorate, according to reports
Emergency services, including a Red Crescent team, were quickly dispatched to the accident site and injured travellers were transported to nearby hospitals.
Sister of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi comes to her brother's defence in tweet alleging his disqualification is a ruse to divert attention from Indian billionaire embroiled in financial malpractice accusations
Russia will respond to Ukraine receiving depleted uranium ammunition from the West with deployment of similar weapons of its own
The financial economy built atop low interest rates could not cope with the Fed’s change of direction
Khan told the judge that he wanted to join the investigation in the cases registered against him by Lahore’s Racecourse police
Man alleged that during a 2016 ski collision the movie star's recklessness on the slope caused broken ribs, brain damage and lasting physical injuries
Attack carried out in retaliation for drone that struck facility and killed US citizen
UNHCR report says Islamic giving plays increasing role in helping the forcibly displaced