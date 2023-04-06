Video: School officials fired after clip of student detained in Saudi classroom goes viral

Present structure of Security Council is not reflective of contemporary global realities and there is an urgent need to reform this, says country's permanent representative
In a shocking video that has gone viral recently, a school student can be seen trapped in a classroom in Saudi Arabia.
A passer-by took the video and posted it online. In it he says that he was walking outside his house near the school, identified as Al Mamoun Intermediate School in Hofuf, Saudi Arabia, when he heard a voice asking for the door to be opened and to be let out.
He pans the video and zooms in to show a boy peering through a school classroom window. "I would not have noticed had I not heard his voice," the man who is filming the video says. He notes that school hours were over and everyone else had left, locking this student behind.
"Take care of your children," he adds.
After being posted, the video went viral on social media. The education department of the province then announced that it had formed a special committee to look into the incident and find out what happened.
Based on the investigation, Director General of the Education Department in the Al Ahsa province, Hamad Al Issa, ordered that the director and deputy director of the school be fired, reported local media.
ALSO READ:
Present structure of Security Council is not reflective of contemporary global realities and there is an urgent need to reform this, says country's permanent representative
14 accused found guilty in the 2018 death of the tribal youth; quantum of punishment will be pronounced tomorrow
New Nato member vows to get its ally into the security alliance after Sweden's entry was blocked by Turkey and Hungary even though the two Nordic neighbours had submitted applications together
"Today, we mourn the loss of justice in America. Today is the day that a ruling political party arrests its leading opponent for having committed no crime," writes former president
Focus needs to be on how best to use the developments in AI, as it is hard to understand how a pause could work globally, says Microsoft founder
Environmentalists welcome move, KLM complains as airport to phase out all traffic between midnight and 5am, ban private jets and abandon project for an additional runway
Biden could soon find himself in the cross hairs of politically motivated suits from local prosecutors eager to make names for themselves
Across their lifetime, 17.8% of adults in high-income countries and 16.5% in low- and middle income countries were affected by infertility