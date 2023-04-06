Video: School officials fired after clip of student detained in Saudi classroom goes viral

The education department conducted an investigation into the incident and decided to sack the director and deputy

In a shocking video that has gone viral recently, a school student can be seen trapped in a classroom in Saudi Arabia.

A passer-by took the video and posted it online. In it he says that he was walking outside his house near the school, identified as Al Mamoun Intermediate School in Hofuf, Saudi Arabia, when he heard a voice asking for the door to be opened and to be let out.

He pans the video and zooms in to show a boy peering through a school classroom window. "I would not have noticed had I not heard his voice," the man who is filming the video says. He notes that school hours were over and everyone else had left, locking this student behind.

"Take care of your children," he adds.

After being posted, the video went viral on social media. The education department of the province then announced that it had formed a special committee to look into the incident and find out what happened.

Based on the investigation, Director General of the Education Department in the Al Ahsa province, Hamad Al Issa, ordered that the director and deputy director of the school be fired, reported local media.

