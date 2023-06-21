Video: Pilot killed after helicopter spins out of control, crashes in open field in Jordan

A pilot of the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) died after sustaining injuries in a helicopter crash in Amman, Jordan, on Monday. A video, which has been widely circulated on the Internet, shows the moments when the helicopter spun out of control and crashed.

According to a statement by the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), the deceased pilot has been identified as Major Ali Ahmed Mohammed Al Harasis. The military Cobra-type helicopter was making an emergency landing in the Al Baq'a Area when it crashed during a training flight on Monday.

Following the accident, Major Ali Ahmed Mohammed Al-Harasis was taken to a hospital where he passed away on Tuesday. The Jordanian army did not specify what necessitated the emergency landing.

“The General Command Of The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army extended their heartfelt condolences to the family of Pilot Maj. Ali Al Harasis during this difficult time,” the statement read.

A video of the crash showed the military helicopter rapidly losing altitude as it tried to make an emergency landing before hitting the ground. Watch below:

According to Jordan News, another pilot on board the helicopter sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital. In pictures shared on Twitter, the helicopter was seen badly damaged after the mishap.

A crowd had gathered around the crash site as civil defence teams rushed to the spot to rescue the pilots. No civilians were injured in the crash, the report added.

Another crash

Another helicopter crash occurred in Ontario, Canada, on June 20. A search is underway for two missing crew members of the Royal Canadian Air Force, who were onboard the CH-147F Chinook helicopter. The other two crew members were rescued and taken to a hospital by first responders, according to a news release from Canada’s National Defense Department.

