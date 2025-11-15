  • search in Khaleej Times
Watch: Kuwait seizes over 100kg of narcotics hidden in car in foiled smuggling attempt

The suspect, along with the seized drugs, has been referred to the country’s Drug Prosecution Authority, and legal proceedings are underway

Published: Sat 15 Nov 2025, 5:06 PM

50% RTA fine discount, 'cheap' luxury hotels: How scammers trap UAE residents

Selling Nol cards, leading Dubai Metro: Meet one of UAE's first Emirati rail operations head

Sharjah: Sudanese publishing houses to be exempted from SIBF participation fees

Kuwaiti authorities successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics into the country, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior on Saturday (November 15) announced.

More than 100kg of hashish and marijuana, carefully concealed in various parts of the suspect’s vehicle, were seized. The suspect has been referred, along with the drugs, to the competent Drug Prosecution Authority, and legal proceedings are underway.

K-pop group NewJeans returns to label ADOR; ex-CEO Min Hee Jin assures support

Fact check: Viral video of 'Tesla Glide' flying shoes is AI-generated

Windows 10’s End Marks the Dawn of AI-Powered PCs

UAE’s creator economy emerges as entrepreneurial powerhouse 

Dubai Fitness Challenge: Fancy climbing 54 storeys of a skyscraper?

The General Department for Drug Control had received intelligence that a citizen was travelling to Iran via the ferry from Shuwaikh Port with the intention of bringing back narcotics hidden inside his vehicle.

Watch the video below, as shared by Kuwait's Ministry of Interior:

A specialised field team was deployed to verify the information. In coordination with the General Directorate of Customs, the vehicle and its driver were intercepted and seized upon arrival at Shuwaikh Port.

To ensure safety during the inspection, the General Fire Force assisted in opening the vehicle’s hidden compartments, given the dangerous methods often used by smugglers.