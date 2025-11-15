Watch: Kuwait seizes over 100kg of narcotics hidden in car in foiled smuggling attempt

Kuwaiti authorities successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics into the country, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior on Saturday (November 15) announced.

More than 100kg of hashish and marijuana, carefully concealed in various parts of the suspect’s vehicle, were seized. The suspect has been referred, along with the drugs, to the competent Drug Prosecution Authority, and legal proceedings are underway.

The General Department for Drug Control had received intelligence that a citizen was travelling to Iran via the ferry from Shuwaikh Port with the intention of bringing back narcotics hidden inside his vehicle.

Watch the video below, as shared by Kuwait's Ministry of Interior:

A specialised field team was deployed to verify the information. In coordination with the General Directorate of Customs, the vehicle and its driver were intercepted and seized upon arrival at Shuwaikh Port.

To ensure safety during the inspection, the General Fire Force assisted in opening the vehicle’s hidden compartments, given the dangerous methods often used by smugglers.