US to set up task force to prevent Iran from ground transit of weapons, other materials

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The US Central Command announced on Saturday, November 7, that it will establish a task force to support US efforts to prevent Iran from using ground routes to transport advanced weapons and other materials, in an attempt to put more pressure on the Islamic Republic.

Dubbed Task Force Iron Gate, the new team will reinforce the success of the naval blockade which the US imposed on Iran on April 13, the force said in a statement. The blockade, it added, has prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion in crude oil in recent months. Lifting the blockade is among conditions set by Iran to end the war with the US that started on February 28.

The blockade was lifted briefly after the June ceasefire was reached, but it was reimposed on July 15, following renewed Iranian attacks on shipping tankers that have continued to date. The blockade is part of Trump's strategy of "squeezing Iran's economy".

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The news of the new task force comes amid intensified diplomatic efforts in the Middle East to prevent renewed fighting.

Earlier on Saturday, mediator Qatar said it has made significant progress in ongoing negotiations, with Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani expressing confidence that a settlement can be reached. "We have accomplished a great deal and I believe we can reach a settlement," he said in a statement carried by Reuters.

What will Task Force Iron Gate do?

The new CENTCOM team will coordinate with other US government agencies on preventing the movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials, and illegal revenue streams across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea.

The force will include an internal staff of approximately 20 civilian and military personnel based in Tampa, Florida.

"Strengthening Centcom's collaboration with US interagency partners will further constrain Iran's ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military," Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of US Central Command, said.