US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, says letter

Lebanese Armed Forces Commander General Joseph Aoun (C-R) meets US special envoy Amos Hochstein (C-L) at his office in Yarze, east of Beirut on January 6, 2025. — AFP

US President Joe Biden's administration will divert $95 million in military aid allocated for Egypt to Lebanon, which faces threats from Hezbollah and other non-state actors and is enforcing a ceasefire with Israel, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.

The State Department notification to Congress of the planned shift calls the Lebanese armed forces "a key partner" in upholding the November 27, 2024, Israel-Lebanon agreement to cease hostilities and to prevent Hezbollah from threatening Israel.

The move comes after some of Biden's fellow Democrats in Congress expressed deep concerns about Egypt's human rights record, particularly the arrests of thousands of political prisoners.

The State Department and the Egyptian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In September, State said the Biden administration was overriding human rights conditions on military aid to Egypt, granting Cairo its full allocation of $1.3 billion, including $95 million tied specifically to Egypt's progress on the release of political prisoners.

The notification did not spell out that the $95 million was those funds specifically, but a congressional aide said he did not believe the amount was a coincidence.

Egypt has been a vital partner in Biden administration's efforts to get more aid into Gaza and has helped mediate the so far unsuccessful efforts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The September decision on the money for Egypt prompted objections from within Congress, including from Democratic Senators Chris Murphy and Chris Coons, both senior members of the Foreign Relations Committee, who released a joint statement decrying the decision. According to the State Department document, the funds would be made available to professionalise the Lebanese Armed Forces, strengthen border security, combat terrorism and address security requirements affected by the shift in power in Syria. "The United States remains Lebanon’s security partner of choice, and US support to the LAF directly helps secure Lebanon and the wider Levant region," the notification said. Bolstering Lebanon's army could also help ensure Syria's transition is not disrupted by Iran-backed Shia Islamist group Hezbollah, which previously played a major part in propping up Assad during Syria's civil war. Under US law, Congress has 15 days to object to a reallocation of military assistance, but a congressional aide familiar with the process commented on Monday that he expected lawmakers would welcome the administration's shift of the funds to Lebanon.

"This is a way to say, 'This funding that Egypt didn't really deserve and doesn't really need, let's reprogramme that and put this in a better place," the aide told Reuters, requesting anonymity to speak freely.