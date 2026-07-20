US says service member killed in controlled detonation in north Iraq

Two US service members were also killed on Friday in Jordan, and unidentified remains have been found at the location, the US Central Command stated Sunday

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 20 Jul 2026, 7:30 AM
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[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

A US service member died during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian drone in northern Iraq, the military said Sunday.

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The death on Saturday takes to 17 the confirmed number of American military fatalities since the US and Israel launched the war with a wave of strikes on Iranian targets on February 28.


Two US service members were killed on Friday in Jordan, and unidentified remains have been found at the location, the US Central Command added Sunday.

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