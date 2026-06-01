US says it struck Iranian drone command sites at the weekend

The US Central Command said in a post on X that Iran had shot down a US MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 1 Jun 2026, 8:02 AM
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Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

The US said on Sunday it conducted 'self-defence strikes' on Iranian radar and drone control sites in Iran's Goruk and Qeshm Island at the weekend in what it said was a response to 'aggressive' actions from Tehran.

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The US Central Command said in a post on X that Iran had shot down a US MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters.

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CENTCOM said US fighter aircraft responded by eliminating Iranian air defences, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones.

It added that no US military personnel were harmed.

The two countries had traded strikes last week as well, with Iran targeting a US airbase after the US military carried out what a Washington official said were strikes targeting an Iranian drone operation near the Strait of Hormuz.

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