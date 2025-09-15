US Secretary Rubio to travel to Qatar after Israel visit

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to travel to Qatar after his visit to Israel, a senior State Department official said on Monday.

The Gulf kingdom is currently hosting an Arab-Islamic summit, days after Israel attacked Hamas leaders in its capital.

The joint Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit called by Qatar seeks to pile pressure on Israel, which has been facing mounting calls to end the war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Hamas says top officials survived last week's air strike in Doha that killed six people and triggered a wave of criticism, including from US President Donald Trump.

A draft final statement seen by AFP warned that "brutal Israeli aggression" put efforts to normalise relations between Israel and Arab states at risk.

It "threatens all that has been achieved on the path toward establishing normal relations with Israel, including existing and future agreements", the draft added.

Israel and its main backer the United States have been trying to extend the Abraham Accords that established ties with the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco in 2020.

Last week's attack and Israel's "genocide (and) ethnic cleansing (in Gaza)... undermines the prospects of achieving peace and peaceful coexistence in the region", the draft statement said.

"The time has come for the international community to stop using double standards and to punish Israel for all the crimes it has committed," Qatari premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told a preparatory meeting at the weekend.

Alongside Egypt and the US, Qatar has led mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas in the war in Gaza.