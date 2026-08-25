US removes Syria from state sponsor of terrorism list

The United States on Monday removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, rescinding a decades-old designation that came with severe economic restrictions and marking another step in warming ties between the countries.

The US Department of State also revoked its designation of the al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), as a global terrorist organisation. It was rebels led by HTS who overthrew long-time ruler Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

The Treasury Department followed through with sanctions relief.

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"Today's action will help foster additional investment in Syria to promote political and economic stability," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

The Treasury said the moves were "in line with President (Donald) Trump's promise to deliver sanctions relief to Syria".

But the agency stressed that its removal of restrictions on Syria "does not change Treasury's posture with regard to countering global terrorism and our commitment to hold bad actors in Syria accountable".

The United States had initially announced in July its intent to delist Syria as a state sponsor of terrorism, a move seen as a vote of confidence in Ahmed al-Sharaa, the leader of HTS who swept to power after the fall of Assad, ending a 13-year civil war.

Trump met on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Turkey with Sharaa, a former jihadist who has sought to recast himself as a unifying figure after the toppling of the Assad family, which ruled with an iron fist for a half-century.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday's delistings gave Syrians "a path to prosperity".

The move "eliminates the final major barriers for private sector investment in Syria and promotes Syria's economic recovery and reintegration into the global economy", he said in a statement.

The governor of Syria's central bank also hailed his country's removal from Washington's list of state sponsors of terrorism.

"Ending Syria's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism is a historic step that restores the country to its natural place in the global economic system," Safwat Raslan said on X, adding the bank was "working to build a modern and reliable financial system".