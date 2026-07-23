US says it reaches nuclear power deal with Saudi Arabia

The US and Saudi Arabia have reached an agreement on civil nuclear power, the US Department of Energy said on Wednesday, a deal that allows the kingdom to build nuclear reactors using American technology and to enrich uranium.

A civil nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia has been in the works for years during both President Donald Trump's first administration and that of former President Joe Biden.

Unlike the Biden plan, the current deal does not include an 'Additional Protocol' that allows the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency to carry out intrusive snap inspections.

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The deal would also allow Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium and reprocess nuclear waste, both of which are potential pathways to making a nuclear weapon.

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and his counterpart Price Abdulaziz bin Salman signed the pact, known as a 123 Agreement, alongside a bilateral safeguards agreement, the US Energy Department said in a release.

The administration said the deal also abides by nonproliferation agreements in the US Atomic Energy Act, which are among the world's strongest. Saudi Arabia has long said if it does not partner with the US, it could partner with China or Russia which have different proliferation standards.

The energy department said the deal now goes to Congress. Unless Congress raises votes to object to the deal within 90 session days, the deal will go into force. But it would need to have a two-thirds majority to override a presidential veto.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has repeatedly said he does not want the kingdom to build a nuclear weapon but it would if Iran did.