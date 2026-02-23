US orders non-essential staff at Beirut embassy to leave
Secretary of State Marco Rubio is still planning to travel to Israel but the schedule is subject to change, a State Department official said
- PUBLISHED: Mon 23 Feb 2026, 6:44 PM
- By:
- Reuters
The US State Department has ordered non-emergency government personnel and family members out of the US Embassy in Beirut, a senior department official said on Monday (February 23).
Secretary of State Marco Rubio is still planning to travel to Israel but the schedule is subject to change, a State Department official said on background.
