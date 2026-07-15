US launches new Iran strikes, reimposes naval blockade

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

US forces carried out strikes against Iran for a fourth day in a row on Tuesday and reimposed a naval blockade to prevent ships from sailing to or from the country's ports.

The military action came after US President Donald Trump backed down on his threat to heavily tax ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, saying Gulf countries had agreed to make major investments in the United States.

US Central Command said the latest strikes were aimed at "degrading Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping" in the strait, where Tehran has repeatedly carried out attacks on civilian vessels.

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The renewed naval blockade came into force at 2000 GMT — an hour after the US strikes began -- with a senior Iranian official saying the move effectively wrecked a deal struck with Washington to pause the conflict to allow peace talks to take place.

Iran had earlier Tuesday said a previous round of US strikes targeted its Gulf island of Qeshm in the Strait of Hormuz, the key shipping channel for Gulf oil and gas that has been largely blocked by Tehran since the start of the war.

Local authorities also said the US struck "four points" in Bushehr — which hosts Iran's only civilian nuclear power plant — as well as an Iranian border area near Iraq and Kuwait.

Iran in turn hit two ships in the Strait of Hormuz, killing two crew members, according to the International Maritime Organization.

A Norwegian tanker was also hit by an explosion caused by an unidentified device off the Omani coast early Tuesday, the crisis response company MTI Network said.

And Kuwait said one of its naval vessels was struck during an Iranian missile and drone barrage, wounding four crew members.

Trump scraps levy

As attacks in the waterway continued, Trump said he was scrapping a planned levy on ships passing through it that he announced Monday, replacing the fee with trade deals with Gulf allies.

"I have decided to replace the 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network.

Since last week, renewed US attacks have killed at least 28 people in Iran, according to an AFP tally based on Iranian media and official announcements.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced Tuesday that they had fired missiles and drones on Bahrain, targeting a residential building for US forces and other facilities.

Bahrain said it had intercepted "several treacherous aerial attacks launched by Iran" and accused Tehran of targeting civilians, after explosions and sirens were heard in Manama several times.

Iran started blocking the strait after US-Israel attacks in February, after which Washington imposed a first blockade on Tehran's ports that lasted from mid-April to mid-June.

'Act of war'

Tehran also launched attacks on other US allies in the region, including Jordan, which said Tuesday that it had shot down four missiles from Iran.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said their strikes targeted US forces at an air base and urged Jordanians to issue a "serious demand for the removal of the occupying American bases from the region".

Iran insists it only targets US interests, but its military command spokesman said any collaboration by Gulf countries with the US would be considered "an act of war".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a fierce opponent of Iran's alleged nuclear ambitions, warned Iranian leaders Tuesday that Israel would deal a heavy blow if they launched an attack on his country.

Speaking from Dimona, a southern town widely believed to house Israel's undeclared nuclear arsenal, he told them: "Do not count on things remaining quiet if you attack us."

"The days are over when someone strikes us and we don't hit back with a decisive blow."