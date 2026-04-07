US-Israeli strikes on residential areas kill 18, including 2 children: Iranian media

Twenty-four people were wounded in the early morning attack, the deputy governor added

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 7 Apr 2026, 1:55 PM
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[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

Iranian media on Tuesday reported that 18 people, including two children, were killed in strikes in Alborz province neighbouring the capital, citing a provincial official. 

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A deputy governor of Alborz province said US-Israeli strikes hit residential areas and that "the deaths of 18 of our fellow citizens have been confirmed, including two young children", the judiciary's Mizan Online website and the Fars news agency reported. 

Twenty-four people were wounded in the early morning attack, the deputy governor added.

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Iran's government has not released an updated overall casualty toll for the war in recent days. 

Due to reporting restrictions, AFP is not able to access the sites of strikes to independently verify tolls in Iran.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said on April 6 that at least 3,597 people had been killed, including 1,665 civilians — among them at least 248 children — as well as 1,221 military personnel and 711 people whose status had not been classified.

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