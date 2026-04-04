US-Israeli strike on Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant kills 1, injures 5

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A projectile from a US-Israeli attack hit near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran on Saturday, killing one person, state media reported.

Five people were also wounded as the strikes targeted the petrochemicals hub, Iranian media cited an official as saying.

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"Following the US-Zionist criminal attacks, this Saturday morning, around 8:30 am, a projectile hit the area near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the southwest," said the official IRNA news agency.

It added that one of the building's guards was killed but noted that there was no damage to the plant's facilities.

"Explosions occurred in the Special Petrochemical Zone of Mahshahr," said Fars news agency, citing the deputy governor for Khuzestan province, Valiollah Hayati.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi also referred to the damage to their Bushehr nuclear plant after a projectile hit nearby, warning of grave repercussions of such attacks.

"Israel and the US have bombed our Bushehr plant four times now. Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran. Attacks on our petrochemicals also convey real objectives," he said on X.