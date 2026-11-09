Trump to meet Qatar's Prime Minister at White House as Iran talks continue

Foreign ministers of the G7 group meet in Paris from Monday for two days of talks expected to see European powers deter US from further military action against Iran.Ministers from the leading industrialised nations of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US will be gathering with preoccupations strikingly similar to those of the last such meeting in March.On Iran, Trump has not ruled out new strikes, including at so-called Pickaxe Mountain, a suspected nuclear site which Tehran denies is such a facility. Europeans, however, are eager to see a resolution and shipping traffic return to normal in the Strait of Hormuz energy transit hub."We're dealing with them now," Trump said of the Iranians on Friday. "They want to make a deal very badly."