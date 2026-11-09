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  • Published: Mon Nov 9, 2026, 7:21 AM

Trump to meet Qatar's Prime Minister at White House as Iran talks continue

By:Supreeta Balasubramanian
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Key Events

1 minute ago

G7 ministers meet on efforts to halt new Iran war

33 minutes ago

US-Iran talks to continue via Qatar

Summary

  • Trump to meet Qatar's Prime Minister at the White House on Monday
  • Foreign ministers of G7 group to meet in Paris from Monday for 2 days of talks; European powers expected to try to deter US from further military action against Iran
  • 7:53 AM

    G7 ministers meet on efforts to halt new Iran war

  • 7:38 AM

    Attack on Iraq gas complex, cuts supply

  • 7:21 AM

    US-Iran talks to continue via Qatar

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