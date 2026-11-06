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  • Published: Fri Nov 6, 2026, 7:23 AM

Trump says Iran 'not doing anything' on nuclear programme without US approval

By:Salma El Omla
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Key Events

2 hours ago

UAE FM receives call from Iranian counterpart to discuss regional developments

2 hours ago

Trump says Iran 'not doing anything' on nuclear programme without US approval

Summary

  • UAE FM receives call from Iranian counterpart to discuss regional developments
  • Trump says Iran 'not doing anything' on nuclear programme without US approval
  • Trump says would rather not destroy rest of Iran but 'may have to'
  • 9:00 AM

    Trump meets with national security team as US weighs  new strikes on Iran

  • 8:29 AM

    Trump says would rather not destroy rest of Iran but 'may have to'

  • 7:50 AM

    Putin receives Iran's security chief in Moscow

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  • 7:30 AM

    UAE FM receives call from Iranian counterpart to discuss regional developments

  • 7:21 AM

    Trump says Iran 'not doing anything' on nuclear programme without US approval

  • 7:21 AM

    US-Iran conflict: Latest developments 

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