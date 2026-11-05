Iran's IRGC says two tankers and tugboat caught fire in Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices fell for a fourth day on Thursday on expectations the losses US President Donald Trump's Republican Party suffered in Congressional elections this week may reduce the risk of further escalation of the US-Israeli war on Iran.Brent futures fell 80 cents, or 0.85% to $93.82 a barrel as of 0426 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down $1.2, or 1.36%, to $86.92.Both benchmarks tumbled by more than 8% in the previous session to settle at their lowest since August 31, Reuters reported.