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  • Published: Thu Nov 5, 2026, 7:24 AM

Iran's IRGC says two tankers and tugboat caught fire in Strait of Hormuz

By:Bahni Bandyopadhyay
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Key Events

2 hours ago

2 tankers, tugboat catch fire in Hormuz: IRGC

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia, Syria sign cooperation agreement, call for urgent regional de-escalation

Summary

  • Saudi Arabia, Syria sign cooperation agreement, call for urgent regional de-escalation
  • IRGC says two tankers and tugboat caught fire in Strait of Hormuz
  • 9:09 AM

    Oil falls for a fourth day on expectations for lower risk of Iran war escalation

  • 8:13 AM

    2 tankers, tugboat catch fire in Hormuz: IRGC

  • 7:49 AM

    Saudi Arabia, Syria sign cooperation agreement, call for urgent regional de-escalation

  • 7:30 AM

    A look back at previous day's developments

  • 7:24 AM

    South Korea to deploy military mission to help keep Hormuz open

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