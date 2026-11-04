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  • Published: Wed Nov 4, 2026, 7:30 AM

Trump acknowledges Iran war played role in US midterms defeat

By:Supreeta Balasubramanian
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Key Events

24 minutes ago

Another Indian dies after October 10 attack on Riyadh airport

2 hours ago

IRGC says 4 tankers destroyed after striking mines south of Hormuz strait

3 hours ago

US, Iran still far apart on deal

Summary

  • IRGC says 4 tankers destroyed after striking mines south of Hormuz strait
  • Trump acknowledges Iran war played role in US midterms defeat
  • 10:10 AM

    Iran top negotiator says Americans voted 'no to war'

  • 10:07 AM

    Another Indian dies after October 10 attack on Riyadh airport

  • 10:04 AM

    Trump says he does not regret launching Iran war

  • 9:00 AM

    Trump acknowledges Iran war played role in US midterms defeat

  • 7:53 AM

    How will US midterms impact Iran war?

  • 7:39 AM

    IRGC says 4 tankers destroyed after striking mines south of Hormuz strait

  • 7:30 AM

    US, Iran still far apart on deal

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