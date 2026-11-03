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  • Published: Tue Nov 3, 2026, 7:22 AM

US carries out 'defensive' strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island, officials say

By:Salma El Omla
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Key Events

2 hours ago

US struck Iran's Qeshm Island, Wall Street Journal reports

Summary

  • Iran says talks with US 'intensifying' as Qatar, Pakistan step up mediation
  • US struck Iran's Qeshm Island, Wall Street Journal reports
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    US officials confirm strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island: Reuters

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  • 8:43 AM

    Iran says talks with US 'intensifying' as Qatar, Pakistan step up mediation

  • 8:16 AM

    Oil rises after report of US strike on Iran's Qeshm Island

  • 7:59 AM

    US signals progress in talks with Iran to avert renewed war

  • 7:33 AM

    Explosions heard on Iran’s Qeshm island following reported US strikes

  • 7:29 AM

    Trump casts doubt on fresh Iran strikes, says deal with Tehran possible

  • 7:24 AM

    US struck Iran's Qeshm Island, Wall Street Journal reports

  • 7:17 AM

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