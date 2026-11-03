US carries out 'defensive' strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island, officials say

The US carried out strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, a US official said on Monday.The strikes, earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal, appeared to be limited and were not a resumption of major combat operations, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.Another official said the strikes were defensive measures against Iranians using surface-to-air missiles against US assets.Earlier on Monday, Iranian state media outlet IRNA reported that there were several explosions on Qeshm Island.