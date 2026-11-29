Saudi Arabia, Russia and the 19 other OPEC+ members will meet online Sunday to set their production quotas for next year, with analysts expecting difficult talks amid an uncertain market outlook, Reuters reported. The Organization of the 12 Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) will also address the burning issue of new baseline capacity levels for each member, which form the basis for output quotas.The US war against OPEC member Iran and a flare-up of energy infrastructure attacks in Russia's invasion of Ukraine have muddied the outlook.