An Iranian military commander made multiple false claims concerning US Forces over the past 24 hours, the US Central Command said early on Saturday. In a tweet on X, they posted the following claims and facts:Claim: The U.S. military stole two Iranian oil tankers and the IRGC\u2019s navy retook the vessels while American troops on board slept. Fact: Iran no longer has a navy. The entire situation the Iranian military commander described is another fabricated lie. Claim: Iranian naval forces struck aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on the first day of Operation Epic Fury, forcing U.S. forces to seek assistance from regional countries for evacuation support. Fact: The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group was well defended and never struck by Iran as a result. In fact, the strike group completed a historically successful combat deployment to the Middle East and safely returned to the United States last month. Claim: Centcom is charging $2.5 million to ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.Fact: While US forces and regional partners do control the Strait of Hormuz, there is no toll for passing ships. Centcom's efforts have restored freedom of navigation through the international waterway. Thousands of ships and billions of crude oil barrels have transited the strait freely and safely under US protection despite unwarranted Iranian aggression.