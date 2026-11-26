Crude oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session on supply concerns after Yemen's Houthis said they had hit \u200bSaudi Arabia's largest oil refinery and at least two ships hit Iranian mines in the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported.On Wednesday, Brent finished 3.5 per cent higher while WTI climbed 2 per cent after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said they had attacked \u200bSaudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery \u200cand Riyadh's financial district.The refinery, Saudi \u200bArabia's largest, is part \u200bof a complex that also serves as a major export terminal for Saudi crude, and analysts expect the latest Houthi attacks to increase the geopolitical risk premium.At the same time, shipping has been disrupted through the Strait of Hormuz, where oil supply had been recovering to near pre-war levels.An oil tanker hit a naval mine and caught fire in a "restricted zone" in the strait on Wednesday, the semi-official Fars news agency cited an Iranian Army statement as saying. That report came after state media said two oil tankers struck mines and exploded in the strait on Wednesday.