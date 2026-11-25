India has strongly condemned the Houthi attack on a tower in Saudi Arabia's Financial District in Riyadh, which left 11 people injured, including two Indian nationals, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.The Ministry called for an immediate cessation of attacks targeting civilian, economic and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, while reaffirming India's solidarity with the Kingdom amid escalating regional tensions.Confirming that two Indian nationals were among those injured, the Ministry said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh was extending all possible assistance to the victims and their families.