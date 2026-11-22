Bahrain's foreign ministry in a statement strongly condemned the Iranian aerial attacks on the country, saying they caused the fire and material damaged."The Ministry considered these attacks, for which the Iranian Revolutionary Guard publicly claimed responsibility, a direct threat to the lives of civilians, a flagrant violation of the Kingdom\u2019s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said.It went on to say that Bahrain refutes the IRGC's justification for striking the facility, confirmed that "the target was a purely civilian industrial facility."